Image caption Police used a helicopter in an unsuccessful attempt to find the thieves

Bungling ram-raiders left a 4x4 embedded in a supermarket window in a failed attempt to steal a cash machine.

Police believe four or five thieves drove the Mitsubishi through the front of the Co-op in Wellington, Somerset, at about 01:00 BST.

They used the vehicle to try to pull out the machine and when this failed, they ran off along South Street, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The store in Fore Street has been cordoned off.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact police.