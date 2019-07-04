Wellington ram-raid: Thieves leave 4x4 stuck in Co-op
- 4 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Bungling ram-raiders left a 4x4 embedded in a supermarket window in a failed attempt to steal a cash machine.
Police believe four or five thieves drove the Mitsubishi through the front of the Co-op in Wellington, Somerset, at about 01:00 BST.
They used the vehicle to try to pull out the machine and when this failed, they ran off along South Street, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The store in Fore Street has been cordoned off.
Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact police.