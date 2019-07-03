Image caption Marion has been moved to a village care home 13 miles away from Yeovil

Residents of a luxury care home in Somerset which was forced to shut with just a few hours notice have been moved into new homes within 24 hours.

Tyndale House in Yeovil closed on Tuesday with staff complaining that they hadn't been paid for a month.

They have now received their wages, but residents remain angry over how the facility was suddenly shut.

Owner Carlauren said it had no option as the 18-bedroom home was under-occupied and had lost £500,000.

'Very tearful'

One of the residents, Marion Kemble has now been moved 13 miles away from Yeovil to the village of Hambridge.

Her daughter-in-law, Hayley Kemble, said: "She's very upset and very unsettled as well. She's confused, it's all a bit of a shock.

"When I left her last night she was very tearful."

Marion added: "I didn't sleep very well last night.

"I'm a bit shaky. I think it was all the upheaval from yesterday."

Ex-care home worker Leanne Towner worked at the home with her son Owen.

She said: "Me and my son, we live together, so it's two of us a in a household that have not had any pay.

"So today getting the rest of our pay was a big, big relief."