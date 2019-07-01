Surveys held at nature reserve where Large Blue was re-introduced
- 1 July 2019
Wildlife surveys have been taking place at a nature reserve which is home to the country's biggest population of the rare Large Blue butterfly.
The Green Down site re-introduced the butterflies after they had been declared extinct in the UK in the late 1970s.
Naturalist Sophie Cooper said initial surveys suggested numbers of some butterfly species had fallen this year.
Wild thyme was planted on the reserve to help boost numbers of Large Blues.