Somerset

Surveys held at nature reserve where Large Blue was re-introduced

  • 1 July 2019
Large Blue Image copyright Sophie Cooper
Image caption The Green Down site has the UK's highest number of Large Blues

Wildlife surveys have been taking place at a nature reserve which is home to the country's biggest population of the rare Large Blue butterfly.

The Green Down site re-introduced the butterflies after they had been declared extinct in the UK in the late 1970s.

Naturalist Sophie Cooper said initial surveys suggested numbers of some butterfly species had fallen this year.

Wild thyme was planted on the reserve to help boost numbers of Large Blues.

Image copyright Sophie Cooper
Image caption The Marbled White male and female butterflies on Green Down
Image copyright Sophie Cooper
Image caption Marbled whites seem to have fallen in number this year
Image caption Several species thrive on the reserve such as the Large Skipper
Image copyright Sophie Cooper
Image caption Nemophora metallica feeding on field scabious (l) with a thick-legged flower beetle

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites