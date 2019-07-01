Image copyright PA Media Image caption Litter pickers were busy as the clean-up began

Glastonbury Festival is over for another year, with the clean-up operation getting under way.

Climate change and the environment was the theme of this year's festival, which banned the sale of single-use plastic bottles.

On Sunday Sir David Attenborough took to the Pyramid Stage to praise festival-goers for using less plastic.

But photographs of the clear-up show thousands of discarded bottles and other items of waste.

Co-founder Emily Eavis said the "most eye-opening part of the weekend for me was not seeing any plastic bottles in the bins or on the ground".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir David Attenborough: "This great festival has gone plastic-free... thank you!"

Urging people not to leave tents on the site, Ms Eavis added: "I think people are really starting to understand how important it is to treat the land with respect, and to stop living a disposable lifestyle."

Photos of the aftermath look to contradict this claim, however, with some revellers reported as saying that "disgusting" amounts of rubbish were piling up at the festival, shaming fellow attendees.

To huge cheers, Sir David hailed festivalgoers for cutting plastic use, saying: "That is more than a million bottles of water that have not been drunk by you. Thank you. Thank you."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tonnes of rubbish was left behind

Image caption The litter pickers have not yet cleared rubbish from this field next to the Pyramid Stage

In total, 45 tonnes of aluminium cans were processed on site, while 4,500 litres of cooking oil was turned into biofuel.

More than 1,300 recycling volunteers are at Glastonbury Festival each year, while more than 10,000 trees have been planted locally since 2000.

This year, there were 850 water points on the 900-acre site, with 37 WaterAid refill kiosks.

About 40 per cent of festivalgoers travel to Glastonbury using public transport.

Image caption Jason is not part of the official team of volunteers but said he wanted to "do his bit"

Biodegradable confetti was used in performances at this year's event, including the shows by Years And Years and Kylie Minogue

The mission to convert the event's site back into a functioning dairy farm could take up to six weeks.

Next year, Glastonbury Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary.