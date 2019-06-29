Image copyright Google Image caption The M5 was closed between Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater for more than an hour

Motorists using the M5 in Somerset are facing severe delays after the motorway was closed for more than an hour.

Highways England said a full closure between Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater had been necessary "due to issues with overhead power lines".

The work was completed by 13:00 BST, but queuing traffic will "take some time to clear", a spokesman said.

The A38, which had been used as a diversion, remains congested between Highbridge and Pawlett.

Western Power said the problem was due to broken insulator, which caused a cable to hang lower than normal.

The cable did not fall on to the motorway and has now been replaced, a spokesman said.