A bogus barrister who defrauded and conned her employer has been ordered to pay them all her "available assets".

Charlotte Elvidge, of Little Barrington, pretended to be a barrister to get a job at C.E. Lifts of Rodmarton then cheated them out of £14,000.

The 40-year-old was convicted of four counts of fraud and given an 18-month suspended sentence last October.

At a proceeds of crime hearing, Elvidge was ordered to pay the company £300 in compensation.

Elvidge was taken on as contracts manager at the Cotswold firm, after convincing her employers she was legally qualified.

Between November 2015 and April 2016, she defrauded the company out of £14,128.

At the hearing, a prosecuting barrister said the defendant had "only got £300 in available assets" and she was ordered to pay that amount.

The proceeds of crime hearing could be reopened if Elvidge comes into money in the future and has more assets available for confiscation.