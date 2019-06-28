Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Paul Ashe, of Weston-super-Mare, received a 24-year prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court

A man has been jailed for 24 years after hitting a man in the face with a hammer and stabbing two others.

Paul Ashe, 46, of Weston-super-Mare, was convicted of two counts of wounding with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both attacks happened in the town in 2018. One victim needed 32 stitches while another suffered "significant injuries", police said.

Police said the "significant sentence" showed violence would not be tolerated.

One of Ashe's victims, a 53-year-old man, was left with "long term effects" and unable to drive after Ashe hit him in the face with a hammer, Avon and Somerset Police said.

In a second attack, eight months later, a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the neck, chest and leg and had to have 32 stitches. A 17-year-old was treated in hospital for a cut to the face.

Det Con Richard Grierson said: "These were horrific attacks involving weapons.

"I hope this conviction will help the victims put these incidents behind them and move on with their lives."