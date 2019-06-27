Image copyright PA Media Image caption The couple got married on the bandstand near the Croissant Neuf stage

A couple who got engaged at Glastonbury Festival two years ago have had a wedding ceremony there after getting tickets for all 50 of their guests.

Hundreds of well-wishers also cheered them on, as the couple made their way to the bandstand for the blessing.

Jack Watney, 32, and Sarah Adey, 31 were given special permission for the ceremony near the Croissant Neuf stage.

Sarah said: I'm a bit overwhelmed to be honest, I didn't expect so many people to be there."

"But having all our friends and family around us was really special, I still can't believe they all managed to get tickets so we're very, very lucky," she added.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jack Watney and Sarah Adey were given special permission for the ceremony

Jack said: "We so lucky and to be able to do it in such a beautiful part of the festival - Greenfields and the Croissant Neuf area.

"All of it, with the message of sustainability, with the festival pushing it this year, it just felt that this was the right place to be.

"It was so, so lovely."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The couple got engaged at Glastonbury two years ago

After the ceremony, the couple made their way to the stone circle on Pennard Hill near the Green Fields area to cut their wedding cake.

The wedding was the celebration service for the happy couple as the festival is not a licensed wedding venue.

