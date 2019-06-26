Image copyright PA

Thousands of people have been arriving for the Glastonbury Festival.

Although it's been a muddy start, forecasters are expecting dry weather throughout with temperatures increasing on Thursday and Friday.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: "The elements are unpredictable... but this is a well-oiled machine and we factor them in."

She hopes the event, first held in 1970, will be greener, more sustainable and "in harmony with the land".

Organisers have banned the sale of single-use plastic drinks bottles, with revellers encouraged to bring refillable water bottles, reusable cups, plates and cutlery.

Two million people pre-registered to have a shot at buying one of the £245 tickets. About 135,000 tickets were sold in just in 36 minutes.

Headline acts this year include The Killers, Liam Gallagher, The Cure and Stormzy.

Image copyright Ronald Grant

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

The latest news and travel information for Glastonbury 2019.

.