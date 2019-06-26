Image caption The Sainsbury’s store would have boasted 445 parking spaces

Plans for a new Sainsbury's and business park in Yeovil are set to be turned down by the council.

South Somerset District councillors were recommended to reject the scheme due to its effect on the council's own town centre regeneration project.

The Abbey Manor Group and Sainsbury's maintain the park's impact on the town centre would be "minor".

They say the development could create more than 3,000 jobs and generate up to £113m in the local economy.

The council said there was already a suitable plot at the cattle market for Sainsbury's to build on and the proposed scheme could affect trade at Tesco in the town centre.

'Lick our wounds'

Director of Abbey Manor Group Judith Gannon said they accepted there would be some impact on the town centre trade, mainly at Tesco which she said was "over-trading".

"We will take a few days to lick our wounds and look at the actual decision when it comes out is.

"We will then decide whether or not to appeal.

"From Abbey Manor's perspective, we have our headquarters in Yeovil, we've been here for 139 years and we've built 39% of the business in the town, second only to the local authority," she added.