Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Origin3 said the proposal shows a confidence in the future of the town

An office block in a seaside town could be turned into flats to help meet thegrowing demand for student accommodation.

The "vacant and underutilised" block in Weston-super-Mare could be turned into housing for 109 students.

Developers Origin3 plan to build a fourth floor on Parkside in Grove Park in what it described as "a significant investment" into the town.

The proposals have been endorsed by Weston College.

Origin3 said in its application: "The proposals represent an opportunity to re-use a vacant and underutilised site within the town centre for students [to live]."

Bids to build an additional storey and to change the use from offices to residential were both previously approved.

The scheme includes eight one-bedroom studios, 15 "twodios" - offering a private bedroom and bathroom with a shared kitchen - and 12 "clusters" for four to seven students.

Plans for 16 parking spaces on the ground floor are expected to be leased to the college, with additional parking for 72 bicycles.

The decision will be made by North Somerset Council by 19 July.