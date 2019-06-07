Image copyright Family photo Image caption Freddie Pring was a keen rugby player for Minehead Barbarians

A 20-year-old British man has been killed in a fall from a hotel balcony in Magaluf.

Freddie Pring, from Somerset, died after plunging from a balcony at a four-star beachfront hotel at the holiday resort in Majorca.

He was found on the ground and treated by the emergency services but died at the scene.

Spanish police have launched an investigation and the Foreign Office said it was assisting his family.

Mr Pring, a rugby player with Minehead Barbarians, was reportedly staying at the resort with friends who were asleep at the time of the fall.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Freddie Pring fell from a balcony at this hotel in Magaluf

In a statement on its Facebook page, the rugby club said: "It is with deepest sadness that we have to inform you that one of our own, Freddie Pring, has been involved in an accident abroad and has passed away.

"There is no more information at this time so please don't ask. Please give the family space at this time.

"Our love and condolences reach out to everyone that knew Freddie."

Dozens of comments on Facebook paid tribute to Freddie, including from Laura Bagshaw who said she had "many memories of Freddie and his infectious smile as a student".

And Jake Sharland said: "A true competitor and great chap off the field. Awful news."