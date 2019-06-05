Image copyright Google Image caption Somerset CCG said "an individual died after absconding" from a facility in Taunton

An investigation has been launched after an "unexpected death" at a temporary mental health facility.

Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said "an individual died after absconding" from the site in Taunton.

A CCG spokesman said the site, which was normally used as a "place of safety", was undergoing repairs and could not be used.

He added the CCG was "reviewing its temporary sites". No further details about the person have been released.

Details of the death were included in a report which came before Somerset County Council's adults and health scrutiny committee.

The CCG spokesman said: "With regards to this particular event, the normal place of safety was not available, and so a temporary place of safety was used on the same site adjacent to one of the wards."

The CCG has not released details of the person, such as their age or gender, and has not confirmed when the incident took place.