Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of a missing yachtsman after his vessel was found apparently abandoned in Somerset.

They said David Moore, 43, of Avonmouth, Bristol, was being treated as a missing person case.

Witnesses saw the Egoist boat leaving Watchet Marina on Saturday afternoon, and it was found early on Monday.

A Coastguard search was stood down on Monday.

This was decided after "further information" became available, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

Burnham RNLI recovered the yacht from Berrow beach on Monday evening and towed it to nearby Burnham-On-Sea.

Lifeboats had been launched from Burnham-on-Sea earlier on Monday to investigate reports of the grounded yacht.

But crews found no-one on board.