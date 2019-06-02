Image caption More than 100 similar plaques have been placed at disused airfields around the UK

Plaques marking the part played by three now unused airfields during World War One and Two have been unveiled.

Charmy Down, near Bath, was used to defend Bristol and the West Country, with fighter squadrons stationed there until 1943.

Colerne, in Wiltshire, was a base for de Havilland Mosquito squadrons and later for the RAF's first jet fighters.

And Leighterton, Gloucestershire, was home to the emerging Australian Flying Corps towards the end of World War One.

The plaques have been organised the Airfields of Britain Conservation Trust.

The charity's aim is to eventually commemorate each known disused airfield site in Britain with a memorial.

More than 100 have already been unveiled with more than 200 scheduled to be in place by this summer.