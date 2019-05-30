Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Jonathan Roper was "a devoted family man much loved by family and friends"

A man has been charged with murder after another man was stabbed to death in Somerset.

Jonathan Roper, 34, of Glastonbury, was found with knife wounds at a property in Wells on 23 March and died at the scene.

David Harris, 26, of Merlin Drive, Wells, has been charged with the murder of Mr Roper and wounding another man.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Yeovil Magistrates' Court later.

A tribute released by Mr Roper's family said: "Jonathan was a devoted family man much loved by his family and friends. He will be greatly missed."