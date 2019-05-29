Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The pair were photographed removing the clock

A father and son have been jailed for stealing a historic clock from a listed pier.

Neil Andrews, 64, and Ryan Andrews, 33, of Uphill Way, Weston-super-Mare, pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to burglary and damaging property.

They removed the clock at Grade II* listed Birnbeck Pier in the town on 31 January 2018.

They were each jailed for 18 months for burglary and nine months for criminal damage, to run concurrently.

The pier on the North Somerset coast is the only one in Britain leading to an island.

It shut in 1994 and has since fallen into a state of disrepair.