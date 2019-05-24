Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The court heard Tracy Bibby lost control of the van and crashed into a house

A woman who was "behaving like a Formula 1 driver" before she crashed her van into a house, killing a 90-year-old woman, has been jailed.

Joan Woodier died when the van smashed into the wall of her house in Yeolands Drive, Clevedon, in April 2017.

Tracy Bibby, of Rushmoor, Clevedon, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while driving while disqualified.

The 35-year-old was sent to prison for four years at Bristol Crown Court.

She was also disqualified from driving for six years.

Mrs Woodier had been on the phone to her son at the time of the crash and was killed by the falling rubble.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Joan Woodier was killed by falling rubble

During the trial, the jury heard Bibby had been "showing off" and "behaving like a Formula 1 driver" just before the crash, swerving the van from side to side.

She had been in the van with her then boyfriend, Ben Chappell, and had consistently told police he was the one driving.

However, CCTV footage from a pub showed her getting into the driver's seat, despite her being disqualified from driving.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Jurors were told Bibby had been "showing off" before the crash

Granddaughter Joddie Cobb read a statement to the court saying Mrs Woodier was still active despite her age.

"We were denied the right to say goodbye" she said.

"She had lots of life in her, she didn't deserve to die in this way."

Mrs Woodier had been on the phone to her son Alan at the time of the crash, a call they made at the same time every evening.

His statement to the court told of the sound of the crash on the phone followed by silence.

"I have to live with the regret that if I'd not phoned her she might still be with us," he said.

"After 12 months I'm still not able to come to terms with her death."