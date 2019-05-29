Image copyright Barry Batchelor Image caption Paddy and Jane Ashdown were married for 56 years

Lord Ashdown's widow said her husband was so committed to public service, he had "duty written underneath his skin".

Lady Jane Ashdown has given a rare interview, ahead of a public memorial service for the former leader of the Liberal Democrats,

Paddy Ashdown died in December 2018 aged 77, two months after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.

His wife of 56 years said that "he didn't want accolades" for his life.

Born Jeremy John Durham Ashdown, he was given the nickname Paddy when he moved to England, after spending his childhood in Northern Ireland.

Jane Ashdown said they first met when she accompanied her cousin to the Royal Marines' Christmas ball.

"He'd taken his cousin along too, but he knocked on the door of the wrong cousin" when he came to pick her up from the local hotel, she said.

In 1976, Ashdown was selected as the Liberal candidate in his wife's home constituency of Yeovil, but it took until the 1983 election for him to win the seat.

He went on to become the first elected and longest serving leader of the Liberal Democrats, between 1988 and 1999.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ashdown was selected as the Liberal candidate in Yeovil in 1976, but it took until the 1983 election for him to win the seat

Lady Ashdown confirmed the rumour that he was once offered the position of Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

She said: "Gordon Brown offered him the role... which would have been a poisoned chalice for a Northern Irishman, and he said 'no'."

During his time as the United Nation's high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina, he forced through major political, economic and security reforms.

To his long-term partner, however, it was "duty" that was under his skin: "He was one of these off people who, if you peeled back the first couple of layers of skin, there was 'duty' written underneath" she said.

A public memorial service will take place at St Johns Church in Yeovil, at 11:30 BST.