Image copyright Lorin Robinson Image caption Lorin Robisnon, with friend Shannon, said the recycling collector "swore" at him after he asked a "simple question"

A man claims he was grabbed by a recycling crew member who smashed his phone - simply because he had asked why some cans had not been collected.

Lorin Robinson, 22, from Clevedon, said he "just wanted to question them" about the issue, just after 08:00 BST.

But when he got his phone out to film the lorry's registration plate, he said one man followed and grabbed him.

North Somerset Council said the "crew members involved had been suspended" and police were investigating.

Avon and Somerset Police said "inquiries were under way" after reports of an assault on Kingsley Road.

'Swore at me'

Mr Robinson said: "I went and asked them: 'Why haven't you taken the cans?' They said it was because they weren't washed.

"I wanted to question them, and that was literally all it was, and then it escalated. They swore at me and were very rude.

"I just asked a simple question. One of them grabbed me and threw my phone and smashed it. I only asked 'Why can't you take the cans?'"

In a statement, the council said: "We are aware that there has been an altercation involving a resident and members of the Biffa waste collection crew.

"We are taking the matter seriously and have made contact with the complainant. Biffa have suspended the crew members involved.

"The incident has been reported to the police who are investigating, so it would not be appropriate to say any more at the moment."