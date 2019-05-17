Image copyright Geograph Image caption Christopher Pollard had worked as a Spanish teacher at Taunton School

A former teacher from Somerset has been cleared of 11 historic counts of indecent assault.

Christopher Pollard, 69, taught Spanish at the fee-paying Taunton School in the late-1970s, when the offences were alleged to have taken place.

A jury at Taunton Crown Court unanimously returned the not guilty verdicts and cleared Mr Pollard of a total of 11 charges.

It followed a national inquiry into child sexual abuse in January 2016.