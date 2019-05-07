Image copyright Geograph Image caption Christopher Pollard was a Spanish teacher at Taunton School

A former teacher accused of indecently assaulting a pupil shared alcohol and "sexual banter" with students, a court heard.

Christopher Pollard, 69, taught Spanish at Taunton School in the late 1970s, when the offences are alleged to have taken place.

Taunton Crown Court heard he took a 14-year-old boy on pub and theatre trips before assaulting him in a car.

Mr Pollard denies 11 historical counts of indecent assault.

During the opening of the trial, prosecutor Mary McCarthy said he had a room at the school that served as a type of informal accommodation, but where he would also invite pupils and share alcohol with them.

The court was told these gatherings had a "relaxed atmosphere and he would let the boundaries be lowered".

It was also said there was "sexual banter" and talk of who Mr Pollard "fancied".

'Generous'

Jurors were told the first sexual assault happened when the pupil was 14 after a trip to the pub and then increased in frequency.

Pollard, of Queens Park, London, was said to be "generous" and would often pay for drinks and meals out with boys "to create opportunities for sexual abuse to occur".

The court was told the abuse "impacted" the former pupil while he was at university and he went back to Taunton and told the deputy head, who gave him assurances Mr Pollard would not work with children.

The police were told in January 2016 after the national inquiry into child sexual abuse.

The trial continues.