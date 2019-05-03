Image copyright LDRS Image caption North Somerset Council's former deputy leader Elfan Ap Rees lost his seat

The Conservatives have lost control of North Somerset Council for the first time since 2007.

The Tories lost 23 seats with the independents gaining 11, the Liberal Democrats seven, Labour three, and the Green Party two.

The result also saw the council's deputy leader Elfan Ap Rees lose his seat.

All 50 seats were contested and it now leaves the authority in no overall control.

Local democracy reporter Adam Postans described the result as "an astonishing turnaround and a disastrous result for the Conservatives".

He tweeted he had spoken to leader Nigel Ashton who is "accepting defeat" and says the Tories "could be reduced to single figures on the council".

Elsewhere in Somerset the Lib Dems took control of Bath and North East Somerset Council from the Conservatives.

The party overturned a previous Tory majority of seven and won 37 of the 59 seats available - a gain of 23.

