Image caption The count at Mendip District Council

The Conservatives lost two-thirds of their seats and control of Mendip District Council, but no party managed to gain a majority.

The Liberal Democrats secured 22 seats but are two short of a majority; Conservatives and Greens each won 10 wards and the independents five.

Previously the council was firmly blue with 31 out of 47 seats being controlled by the Tories.

Outgoing leader Harvey Siggs said: "It's a bit of a slap in the face."

He added although the party and its supporters had worked hard campaigning in the lead up to the local elections, the results reflected a "wider picture" of Conservative losses.

'Sea change'

Leader of the Liberal Democrats at Mendip Rosalind Wyke said: "I think the people of Mendip want a change, and change can come in many different guises.

"Some have voted for Independents, some for Green and some for the Liberal Democrats.

She said her party aimed to "improve quality of planning and enforcement, improve consultation and listening to the local people" adding councils could "make a huge difference to our local environment".

Mendip Green leader Shane Collins called his party's gains "amazing".

"We have seen in British public opinion over the past month a sea change as regards climate change," he said.

"We've had Extinction Rebellion... this has really boosted the Green vote and shifted public opinion across the country."