Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on Sunday morning in Wedmore

A man died when his car left the road in Somerset and ended up in a ditch.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, after the crash on the B3151, between Westhay Moor Drove and Totney Drove in Wedmore, at 06:45 BST.

Police have sealed off the road as accident investigators examine the scene, Avon and Somerset Police confirmed.

The man's vehicle will also be recovered from the ditch as part of the operation.