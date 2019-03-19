Image caption Heritage England has recorded Birnbeck Pier's condition as "very bad"

A repairs notice is to be served on the owners of a Victorian pier, which is the only one in Britain to lead to an island.

The north jetty at Birnbeck Pier in Weston-super-Mare collapsed into the Bristol Channel during storms in 2016 and has been earmarked for demolition.

North Somerset Council said it had "exhausted all options" with the site and would advise owners CNM Estates repair work must take place.

The 152-year-old pier shut in 1994.

Celebrities including comedian John Cleese and actor Timothy West had backed a campaign to save it.

Historic England, which records the Grade II* listed pier's condition as "very bad", says a repairs notice should be considered in cases "where protracted failure by an owner to keep a listed building in reasonable care places the building at risk".

The council's deputy leader Elfan Ap Rees said: "We know residents are keen to see Birnbeck Pier restored and I hope this is a first step towards this happening, and thank Historic England for their support."

CNM Estates has been approached for comment.