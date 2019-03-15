Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The dogs were not microchipped and are now being cared for by the regional branch of the RSPCA

Two "soaking wet and very matted" dogs have been found dumped in a cage by the side of the road in Somerset.

The dogs, who have been named Cashew and Almond by the RSPCA, were found by the A36 in Beckington at about 09:00 GMT on Sunday 3 March.

They were not microchipped and are now being cared for by the regional branch of the animal welfare charity.

Inspector Miranda Albinson said it was "shocking" someone intentionally abandoned the dogs beside a busy road.

'Quite nervous'

"Cashew and Almond were soaking wet and very matted when they were found and are understandably quite nervous after their experience," she said.

"Thankfully, they were discovered by members of the public who were able to bring them to safety and are now all getting the care they deserve."

The RSPCA also rescued another dog, a male German Shepherd, which was found tied to a bale of straw on the A36 near The Bell at Standerwick on Thursday.

Officers do not know if the incidents are related, but have asked for anyone with any information to contact them.