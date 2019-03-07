Image copyright Google Image caption The Lewis House police enquiry desk in Manvers Street is to be expanded

Plans for a larger police station in the centre of Bath have been agreed by the force and local authority.

The police enquiry desk in the council-owned Lewis House in Manvers Street is to be expanded to accommodate the neighbourhood policing team.

Bath and North East Somerset Council's One Stop Shop service will continue to operate from the ground floor.

The old police station in Manvers Street was sold to the University of Bath for £7m in December 2015.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said: "I'm pleased that we can increase the neighbourhood policing presence in the heart of the city opposite the very site of the old police station.

"While the policing resources for Bath have not changed I hope that residents will be reassured by our commitments to the city, thanks to the support of Bath and North East Somerset Council."

Council leader Tim Warren said: "Ever since the closure of the old police station residents and businesses have been asking for an increase in local police presence to provide much-needed reassurance and to help keep our communities safe.

"I am therefore delighted that we have been able to secure this move of the Bath neighbourhood policing team to Lewis House, providing local policing from the heart of our city."

Work will be carried out over the next few months to revamp the building in order to meet police requirements.