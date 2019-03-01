Image copyright GJR/ Strongvox Image caption West Somerset Council voted to turn down plans to increase the number of homes to 66

Plans to allow a developer to "shoehorn" more homes into a stalled development near Hinkley Point C have been thrown out.

Strongvox Homes was granted permission in 2006 to build 55 homes on land at Paddons Farm in Stogursey.

West Somerset Council voted to turn down plans to increase the number of homes to 66 - the second such request since approval was granted.

Strongvox has appealed against the council's decision.

Financial issues have caused delays in completing the site, since permission for 55 homes was granted, with only 39 homes being constructed to date, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Councillor Susan Goss criticised the "over-development" of the site, arguing: "This does not fulfil the needs of the people who live there. This amounts to shoehorning more houses into this site."

The Planning Inspectorate has not confirmed when a decision on the ongoing appeal for the site will be published.