Somerset

Castle Cary armed stand-off: Man denies PC attempted murder

  • 27 February 2019
Castle Cary
Image caption Police cordoned off several areas of Castle Cary during the stand-off on 23 January

A man has denied attempting to murder a police officer during a three-hour armed stand-off.

Daniel Hannam, 32, was arrested after the siege in Castle Carey, Somerset, on 23 January.

Appearing at Taunton Crown Court via video link, he denied a total of eight charges, but pleaded guilty to a robbery carried out in Yeovil on 17 January.

He was remanded in custody and told a trial date was yet to be fixed.

Mr Hannam, of no fixed address, further admitted a charge of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence relating to the robbery in Yeovil.

He also entered guilty pleas to:

  • Making use of a firearm with intent to resist or prevent lawful arrest
  • Attempting to enter McColls in Castle Cary as a trespasser with intent to steal

The charges he denied were:

  • Attempted murder of a police officer
  • Possessing a loaded shotgun
  • Possessing a firearm contrary to section 21 of the Firearms Act 1968
  • Possessing, purchasing or acquiring a shotgun without a certificate
  • Attempted robbery of a BMW
  • Possession of a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence
  • Possessing a firearm in a public place
  • Possessing a firearm without a certificate

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites