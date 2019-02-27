Image caption Police cordoned off several areas of Castle Cary during the stand-off on 23 January

A man has denied attempting to murder a police officer during a three-hour armed stand-off.

Daniel Hannam, 32, was arrested after the siege in Castle Carey, Somerset, on 23 January.

Appearing at Taunton Crown Court via video link, he denied a total of eight charges, but pleaded guilty to a robbery carried out in Yeovil on 17 January.

He was remanded in custody and told a trial date was yet to be fixed.

Mr Hannam, of no fixed address, further admitted a charge of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence relating to the robbery in Yeovil.

He also entered guilty pleas to:

Making use of a firearm with intent to resist or prevent lawful arrest

Attempting to enter McColls in Castle Cary as a trespasser with intent to steal

The charges he denied were: