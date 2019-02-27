Castle Cary armed stand-off: Man denies PC attempted murder
A man has denied attempting to murder a police officer during a three-hour armed stand-off.
Daniel Hannam, 32, was arrested after the siege in Castle Carey, Somerset, on 23 January.
Appearing at Taunton Crown Court via video link, he denied a total of eight charges, but pleaded guilty to a robbery carried out in Yeovil on 17 January.
He was remanded in custody and told a trial date was yet to be fixed.
Mr Hannam, of no fixed address, further admitted a charge of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence relating to the robbery in Yeovil.
He also entered guilty pleas to:
- Making use of a firearm with intent to resist or prevent lawful arrest
- Attempting to enter McColls in Castle Cary as a trespasser with intent to steal
The charges he denied were:
- Attempted murder of a police officer
- Possessing a loaded shotgun
- Possessing a firearm contrary to section 21 of the Firearms Act 1968
- Possessing, purchasing or acquiring a shotgun without a certificate
- Attempted robbery of a BMW
- Possession of a firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence
- Possessing a firearm in a public place
- Possessing a firearm without a certificate