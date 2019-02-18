Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The council has not said if the concession will be repeated in future

Car parking charges will be waived to allow a popular event to continue being held in a Somerset town.

The West of England Radio Rally takes place at Frome's Cheese and Grain, with part of the nearby Cattle Market car park being given over to exhibitors.

Last year Mendip District Council introduced Sunday charges in a number car parks across Frome, including the exhibitors' site.

The council has announced it will stop charging for the duration of the event.

Councillor Nigel Taylor said: "This event has taken place on the Cattle Market car park for the last 16 years.

"During this time parking has always been free of charge on Sundays in Frome.

"As the new pricing structure, which included charging on Sundays in Frome, came into force on October 1, 2018, the decision has been made to allow the event to utilise the required small area of this car park free of charge in 2019," he said, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The West of England Radio Rally will be held on 16 June.