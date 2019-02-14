Image copyright Hannah Lees Image caption The larger than life-size display appeared in the window of Jolly's department store in the run-up to Valentine's Day

High street window displays showing a lingerie-clad model in a "suggestive pose" and see-through knickers have been branded sexist and "pornographic".

The large Agent Provocateur posters have appeared at branches of House of Fraser across the country.

In Bath, the lingerie advert was described as "semi-pornographic" while in Cheltenham a local MP described it as "shocking imagery".

The retailer said the windows were "scheduled to be changed" on Friday.

They had been installed to promote Valentine's pop-up concessions for the lingerie brand at 21 of the department stores.

'Bum towards camera'

Launched at the end of the January, the ad feature an underwear model posing in front of a full-length mirror.

Posting on Twitter, Hannah Lees, who spotted the image at the House of Fraser-owned Jolly's in Bath, said the "provocative image" was a sign of "everyday sexism" and "objectification".

"I feel we should have moved on from this several decades ago," she said.

"She's sticking her bum towards the camera in her underwear, which is pretty much see-through and she is not making eye contact with the camera - so we are looking on as a voyeur."

In Cheltenham, three large posters promoting the lingerie firm filled the windows of the store at Cavendish House.

Louise Bond, from Gloucester, tweeted that she had complained about the "pornographic" display to the store manager.

"She scoffed when I described it as porn yet when I responded loudly: 'she's pictured from behind bending over suggestively with open knickers' cue stunned silence from all," she wrote.

"Interesting the words shock yet many just accept the pics."

Lib Dem councillor Victoria Atherstone said the "shocking pornographic imagery" was "not suitable for the high street".

Others have defended the image.

Twitter users Littleish and EmilyLauraVass said they felt the photo showed a "confident women" posing in "sexy underwear".

A spokeswoman for House of Fraser declined to comment but said the windows were "scheduled to be changed tomorrow".