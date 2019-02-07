Image copyright Google Image caption There is a part-time police inquiry desk in the council's One Stop Shop

Talks are under way to provide a larger police station in the centre of Bath.

The old police station in Manvers Street was sold to the University of Bath for £7m in December 2015.

Police currently have a part-time presence in the council's nearby One Stop Shop in Lewis House, and also work from offices in Lower Bristol Road. The custody suite is based in Keynsham.

The hope is to expand the Lewis House police desk in Manvers Street, depending on how talks go.

The One Stop Shop is only open Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm.

However, the BBC understands any increased police space in the city centre will not necessarily mean more officers or civilian staff, and custody facilities and opening hours are yet to be decided.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said: "We have been in talks with Bath and North East Somerset Council regarding possible options and negotiations are ongoing.

"As soon as plans are finalised we will make a joint announcement."

The debate between the PCC's office and council bosses is thought to hinge over what the authority is likely to charge for extra space in Lewis House.

At the time of the closure of the old police station there was criticism due to the reduced presence in the city centre, with Bath's Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse calling the situation "ridiculous".