New M5 Bridgwater services and business park planned
Plans have been submitted for a new service station and business park on the M5 at Bridgwater.
The new services, to the east of Junction 24, would be built on land allocated for development in the emerging Sedgemoor Local Plan.
About 70 jobs are expected to be created at the service station and up to 1,200 jobs on the business park.
The outline application has been submitted on behalf of S Notaro Land Ltd and Euro Garages.
It is set to rival the service station on the opposite carriageway run by Moto.
Last year it was named one of the worst in England in a survey of 9,600 customers who were asked about staffing, food and toilet facilities.
The new services would have eight electric vehicle charging points.
The employment park is to be landscaped to protect homes in Huntworth from noise.
Joe Notaro of S Notaro Land Ltd said: "Notaro Park will meet the very great need we are seeing at the moment for good quality space in an excellent location right on the important M5 corridor."
Sedgemoor District Council will make a decision on the applications later this year.