Image caption Mr Mieville-Hawkins runs quiz nights at his local pub to speed up his brain's recovery

A teacher who suffered a serious brain injury in a car crash which left him in a coma for three months has started a new job as a teaching assistant.

Will Mieville-Hawkins, 28, also lost the use of both his legs and his left arm in the crash in Somerset in 2016.

His new position at Buckler's Mead Academy in Yeovil marks a significant milestone in his recovery.

Mr Mieville-Hawkins said since the day he woke up he had been "completely committed to teaching" again.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption After the crash his family was warned he may not survive

"I don't remember a single thing until 'revelation Monday' as I've named it - 21 July - when I woke up and realised where I was, who I was and why I was there," he said.

Head teacher at Buckler's Mead, Sara Gorrad, said Mr Mieville-Hawkins' success with pupils had led her to extend an initial trial period of work.

Mr Mieville-Hawkins still suffers "significant fatigue issues" and will need to continue with physiotherapy to help with walking and the use of his left arm.

But his therapist Sarah Hunt said he was doing "amazingly well".

His father Hugo Mieville added: "He never gives up - you give him a challenge and he will always rise to it,"