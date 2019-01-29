Image copyright Burnham-on-sea.com Image caption Fire crews freed the police officer and two dogs from his vehicle following the crash

A police officer suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash which trapped him and two dogs in his vehicle.

The crash happened at about 01:30 GMT on the A38 Bristol Road in Rooksbridge, Somerset.

The officer and police dogs, which were uninjured, were freed by fire services.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said "the officer was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition".

His family have been informed.

The spokesperson added: "Two police dogs who were also in the vehicle at the time of the collision were also taken straight to a veterinary hospital.

"They were checked and found not to have suffered any injuries."

The marked police car was the only vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.

Bristol Road remained partially closed on Tuesday morning between Tarnock Garage and Chapel Road and motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.