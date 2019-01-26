Man in court on PC murder bid charge

Image caption Police cordoned off several areas of Castle Cary on Wednesday

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer after shots were fired in a Somerset town centre.

Daniel Hannam is accused of firing at officers during a three-hour stand-off in Castle Cary in the early hours of Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, is facing a total of 12 charges.

He was remanded in custody by Taunton magistrates earlier and is due at Taunton Crown Court on 22 February.

The charges include armed robbery, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a shotgun without a certificate and possessing a firearm while convicted.