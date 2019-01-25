Image caption Police cordoned off several areas of Castle Cary on Wednesday

A man has been charged with attempting to murder a police officer after shots were fired in a town centre.

Daniel Hannam is accused of firing at officers during a three-hour stand-off in Castle Cary, Somerset, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, is facing a total of 11 charges, which relate to the firearms incident and a raid in Yeovil on 17 January.

He is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The charges include armed robbery, possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a shotgun without a certificate and possessing a firearm while convicted.

Avon and Somerset Police previously said they were called to a property in Park Street, Castle Cary, following reports of gunshots at about 01:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A spokesman said armed officers surrounded the property for several hours and shots were exchanged, but no-one was injured.

The force said they had referred Wednesday's incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

However, the IOPC has since confirmed it will have "no involvement in the case and that the matter remains with the force to investigate".