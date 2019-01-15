Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Reticulated pythons in captivity have been recorded up to 9m (30 ft) long.

A 13ft (4m) python was found "cruelly and illegally" dumped inside a plastic box in a lay-by.

A passer-by discovered the reptile next to the A303 near Marston Magna, Somerset, on Friday, the RSPCA said.

The animal charity said the reticulated python appeared to have been well looked-after but was "suffering due to low temperatures" at the roadside.

It is being cared for by an exotic animal specialist until its owner comes forward.

'Lovely condition'

The person who found the snake took it home and called the RSPCA for help.

Officer Clara Scully, who went to collect it, said: "At 13ft long (almost 4m) it would stand almost as tall as a giraffe."

"This snake is in lovely condition so has obviously been a well cared-for pet.

"It has been taken in by one of our officers who will offer a permanent home if no one comes forward to claim ownership," she added.

RSPCA scientific officer Stephanie Jayson, said: "Reticulated pythons have been recorded to grow up to 30 ft (9m) in captivity.

"It is difficult to provide these snakes with enough space in a home environment.

Owners may not realise how large these animals will grow when they first take them on and, sadly, large snakes may be abandoned when their owners realise they cannot care for them properly."

"Abandoning a reptile or releasing unwanted exotic pets into the wild is cruel and illegal," an RSPCA spokeswoman added.

"Most exotic animals kept as pets are unlikely to be able to survive in the wild in Britain and non-native species could pose a serious threat to our native wildlife."

