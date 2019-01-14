Image caption A gender-neutral "changing village" facility has been introduced at Bath Sports and Leisure Centre

Women claim they are "uncomfortable" seeing men "parading around naked" in front of them at new unisex changing rooms in a leisure centre.

A gender-neutral "changing village" was created as part of a £10m refurbishment at Bath Sports and Leisure Centre.

Leisure centre user Vicky Drew, who has a daughter, 10, said: "Men should be made more aware that this is not on."

GLL, which runs the centre on behalf of the city council, said no-one had reported any inappropriate behaviour.

Mrs Drew said: "For some women this is extremely uncomfortable. It's a safety issue. Women are far more likely to be sexually assaulted in unisex facilities.

"Not everybody with their toddler would like to be confronted by men with everything out."

She added that women were not "parading around naked" and that they "should not have to run the gauntlet of naked men" to reach the single-sex facilities that are accessed via the communal changing rooms.

'No evidence'

Another parent, who did not wish to be named, said: "I don't understand what these men think they're doing.

"I don't believe any normal person would think it is acceptable to shower and walk around a family changing room naked. There are children in there."

And posting on Twitter, "Debz" said: "I know it's 2019 and this is how things are now, but I felt so uncomfortable!"

Just been for a swim. Swim was nice and relaxing but I wasn't keen on the new unisex changing rooms. Men walking around naked and the single cubicles were like cages. I know it's 2019+this is how things are now, but I felt so uncomfortable! 😳 — Debz (@BubsandJacks) January 8, 2019

In a statement, GLL said the new changing facility was a "gender-neutral area commonly used in leisure centres across the country".

"The safety and welfare of our customers and staff is of paramount importance and any reports of unacceptable behaviour are taken extremely seriously.

"Centre staff have not received any reports of any such behaviour," the company added.

A Bath and North East Somerset Council spokesman said there was "no evidence" for the claims.