Image caption Tyrone Mulinde was found with stab wounds at a homeless facility

Two people have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death at a homeless facility.

Tyrone Mulinde, 20, from London, was attacked at Dampiet House, Bridgwater, on 20 October.

Olivia Cromwell, 18, of Crescent Way, North Finchley, north London; and Nial Koporo, 25, of St Stephen's Crescent, Westminster, central London, are charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Monday.