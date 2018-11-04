Somerset

Tyrone Mulinde death: Two charged with murder in Bridgwater

  • 4 November 2018
George Street, Bridgwater
Image caption Tyrone Mulinde was found with stab wounds at a homeless facility

Two people have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death at a homeless facility.

Tyrone Mulinde, 20, from London, was attacked at Dampiet House, Bridgwater, on 20 October.

Olivia Cromwell, 18, of Crescent Way, North Finchley, north London; and Nial Koporo, 25, of St Stephen's Crescent, Westminster, central London, are charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites