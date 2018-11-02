Fourth arrest in Bridgwater murder inquiry

Image caption Tyrone Mulinde died from his injuries at Dampiet House in Bridgwater on 20 October

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on murder following the death of a man who was attacked.

Tyrone Mulinde, 20, died from his injuries at a homeless facility in Bridgwater, Somerset on 20 October.

Mr Mulinde, from London, was found injured at Dampiet House, in George Street, Bridgwater.

The 15-room property is owned by homeless charity Arc, and is for people "who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless".

Mr Mulinde was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The 25 year old is the fourth person to be arrested in the investigation.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation. A second man, aged 46, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and was also released under investigation.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released without charge.