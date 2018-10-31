Image copyright Avon & Somerset Police Image caption Charlie Godfrey was found in the River Avon in Bath

Police have confirmed a body recovered from the River Avon in Bath is that of 19-year-old student Charlie Godfrey.

The psychology student's body was recovered by emergency services from the river at St John's Road on 12 October.

Detectives say despite a thorough investigation they still do not know how Mr Godfrey came to be in the river.

Mr Godfrey was last seen leaving a club in the early hours on the same day.

'Selfless'

Det Con Clare Bell, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We know Charlie had been at The Second Bridge nightclub the night before his body was found and having reviewed the club's CCTV we know he left at 1.38am.

"He turned left out of the club along Manvers Street towards North Parade but we're unable to say what happened next."

In a tribute, Sam Godfrey described his older brother as "selfless" and "the dependable one".

"He wasn't sure what he wanted to do after his degree, but was enjoying learning about something new and was excited to see where it would take him," he said.