Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Samantha Jones, 51, appeared before a court in Langkawi

The wife of a former Somerset firefighter has appeared in court in Malaysia charged with his murder.

Local police arrested Samantha Jones, 51, after her husband John - a former station officer in Yeovil - died on 18 October.

It is thought he had been stabbed at their home on the island of Langkawi.

The couple are believed to have moved to the island 11 years ago under a residency program, which gives foreigners long-stay visas.

Mr Jones, 62, was found with a stab wound to the chest at their house in the early hours.

A court official read out the charge, which is punishable with a mandatory sentence of death by hanging in Malaysia.

Mrs Jones indicated she understood the charge but did not enter a plea.

The next court hearing is on 29 November.