Image caption The man was found at a property in George Street in Bridgwater over the weekend

A 20-year-old man who died in an attack in Somerset has been named as Tyrone Mulinde from London.

Mr Mulinde was found injured at at Dampiet House - a property owned by a homeless charity - in George Street, Bridgwater, at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Police said an 18-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was being held in police custody.

A cordon remains in place around the scene.

Dampiet House is a 15-room property owned and run by the charity Arc for people over 25 "who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless".

A 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder and a 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice have both been released while inquiries continue.