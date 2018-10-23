Image caption The man was found at a property in George Street in Bridgwater over the weekend

Two men questioned by police over the death of a man in Bridgwater have been released under investigation.

The victim was found injured at Dampiet House in George Street, Bridgwater, Somerset, at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. Dampiet House remains cordoned off, while the nearby park will re-open to the public later.

Police say they expect to formally identify the victim on Thursday.

The released men are a 46-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, and a 21-year-old, who had been held on suspicion of murder.