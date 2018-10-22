Spuds flood Yeovil road as tractor sheds load
- 22 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A tractor shed its load of potatoes on a main road, leading to its closure.
The spilled harvest covered the road and the pavement when the trailer tipped over near Yeovil, Somerset, at about 13:00 BST.
Police said the Combe Street Lane roundabout on the A37 was closed while they worked with highways staff to clear the scene, which took about an hour.
Nobody was thought to have been injured.