A 46-year-old man has been arrested after a man found with serious injuries died.

The man was found injured at a property in George Street, Bridgwater, Somerset, at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. Police have been carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

No further details about the 46-year-old man's arrest have been released. A 21-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.