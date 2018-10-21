Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found at an an address in George Street at about 12:30 BST

A murder investigation has been launched after a man found with serious injuries died.

Emergency services were called to an address in George Street, in Bridgwater in Somerset, at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.

Paramedics treated the victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Formal identification is yet to take place.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Avon and Somerset Police said nearby Dampiet House and an adjoining car park are both closed while inquiries continue.