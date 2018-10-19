Image copyright Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue

Eight people have been evacuated from a fire which broke through the roof of a residential block of flats.

Ten fire engines were sent to deal with the fire at the two-storey building in Garsdale in Frome.

The fire started at about 03:00 BST on Friday.

Crews are still on the scene attempting to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said roads around the area will remain closed for some time.

Fire crews were sent from Bath, Westbury, Trowbridge and Shepton Mallet.